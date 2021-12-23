BOSTON (WHDH) - Travel is becoming a holiday headache for passengers flying out of Logan International Airport where some say they spent hours in line just to get a COVID-19 test.

Testing is quickly becoming a new holiday tradition but with so many taking to the skies this season, some are finding it difficult to get tested for the coronavirus.

Michelle, who is heading to Chile with her family, said they got tested at a local hospital but the results didn’t come back in time, so they tried a walk-in test at XpressCheck inside the airport.

“We had to rebook because our PCR test results didn’t come back in time,” she said, “so we just spent four to five hours in line waiting.”

That particular trip has been postponed twice over the last two years. She suggests that even if travelers test in advance, they formulate a backup plan

Appointments are recommended for XpressCheck, but airport officials are recommending people seek other test sites this week because of how busy they have been.

Those who do choose to get tested at the airport can be prepared to pay a hefty price. It costs $250 for results in an hour and $75 for results in 48 to 96 hours.

AAA estimates that more than 109 million Americans will travel between now and New Year’s with airlines seeing a 184 percent increase in travelers from last year.

