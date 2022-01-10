BOSTON (WHDH) - Lines stretching out the door of many COVID-19 testing sites left dozens of people out in the bitter cold on Monday.

The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8, according to National Weather Service forecasters. It could feel as low as minus 15 in some areas of Massachusetts, according to the weather service.

Temperatures that low can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes so the testing sites are making adjustments to make sure people in line don’t freeze.

At the Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain, the city has put up a large white tent equipped with heaters to help keep people warm.

At Tufts Medical Center, staff began handing out hand warmers to those waiting in line.

Many cities across the state are canceling appointments at state-run testing facilities due to the bitter blast.

AT UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, testing has been canceled due to the wind chill advisory that has been put in place for the area. Testing will resume on January 12.

Due to the wind chill advisory and dangerously cold temperatures forecast, @umassmemorial will not hold COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at @MercantileCtr. Testing will resume Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/Dq3v0sMcxU — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) January 10, 2022

Anyone with a scheduled test is urged to check with the provider to ensure the facility will still be open.

