Many still without power as Massachusetts cleans up from storm

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – Utility crews are making steady progress restoring power in Massachusetts following the powerful nor’easter that brought hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding to the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 137,000 electric customers remained in the dark as of late afternoon on Sunday, down from about 200,000 at the start of the day.

Still, officials say it could be midweek before everyone is back on line.

Schools will remain closed on Monday in several communities, including Weymouth. The city said several of its school buildings remained without power and its high school was being used as a shelter.

MEMA said the Civil Air Patrol planned to overfly the entire Massachusetts coast, including Cape Cod and the islands, on Monday to give officials a more extensive look at impacts from the storm.

In Hull, power was restored Sunday after about 48 hours. Gov. Charlie Baker says utility crews are working diligently to restore power in many other communities.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito surveyed storm damage in Scituate and Marshfield. Massive waves hammered the coast, sending waves higher than the tops of some homes in Marshfield. Scituate was left under water.

Utilities issued estimated times of restorations for their service areas:

Eversource ETRs:

Boston and Metrowest: Substantially complete

South Coast: 11:59 PM on Monday, March 5 th

South Shore: 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 6 th

Cape Cod: 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 7th

National Grid ETRs:

Merrimack Valley: 7:15 PM on Sunday, March 4 th

North Shore: 11:45 PM on Sunday, March 4 th

South Shore and Southeast: 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 6th

Officials urged residents to check on their neighbors. Fifteen shelters and four warming centers are open in Massachusetts, including locations in Seekonk, Harwich and Duxbury.

The MBTA warned riders to expect delays Monday along storm-damaged commuter rail lines.

