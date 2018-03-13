Many tractor-trailers jackknife on snowy Massachusetts highways

A jackknifed tandem tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Mass Pike in Charlton on Tuesday morning.

All lanes were closed on the eastbound side of I-90 near mile marker 87 for about an hour. They have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported. A wrecker was called to the scene to help remove the truck.

#MAtraffic Crash, Tandem TT unit jackknifed, I-90 EB at the 87 mm in #Charlton. ALL lanes closed. #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6x7DbvUE3L — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2018

In Hopkinton, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-495 northbound near exit 21.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

In Millbury, two tractor-trailers slid off the road on I-90 westbound near mile marker 96.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

In Shrewsbury, a tractor-trailer lost control and blocked all lanes on I-290 eastbound. Traffic was detoured at exit 23.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

