Maple Leafs, Bruins face off with series tied 1-1

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins in game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1.

The Maple Leafs are 28-18-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks fourth in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Bruins are 20-15-6 on the road. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals and has totaled 88 points. Mitchell Marner has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 total goals and has totaled 81 points. Marchand has scored six goals and added 10 assits over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: day to day (illness), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)