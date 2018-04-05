Marathon bombing survivors release children’s book based on service dog

BOSTON (WHDH) — Marathon bombing survivors Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were at the Boston Public Library Thursday to debut their new children’s book based on her service dog.

Kensky and Downes were newlyweds when they were injured in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Both of them lost a leg and Kensky later had to have her other leg removed. The couple now uses a service dog named Rescue, who inspired their book, Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship.

“I think dogs just have a really natural way to love and comfort us, to not demand anything of us, or judge us. I didn’t even have to talk to him, I could just be there with him,” said Kensky.

The book is about Jessica, a girl living with a disability, and her service dog Rescue. Kensky said she and her husband wanted to help children understand what living with a disability is like.

“It’s special because we’ve finally been able to tell our story in the way that we want to be able to tell it. That we can focus on finding someone to find sense out of what happened to us,” said Downes.

