Marathon legend Meb Keflezighi runs through streets of Boston with local fans

BOSTON (WHDH) - The winner of the 2014 Boston Marathon, Meb Keflezighi, was joined by fans on a special beer run Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 123rd Patriots’ Day race.

Keflezighi, 43, was in town as part of a nationwide launch event for “26.2 Brew,” a new beer for runners.

He retired from competitive marathoning after finishing 11th in the New York City Marathon in 2017 but he took to Instagram to invite Bostonians to met him at the corner of Boylston and Gloucester streets for a fun 2.62-mile run, a play on the marathon route’s 26.2-mile distance.

Ally Beard was among dozens of locals who showed up to jog alongside the legendary runner.

“I saw Meb’s Tweet and I was like, well I’m definitely done with homework for the day,” she told 7News. “I put on my sneakers and ran over.”

Running down Boylston brought back memories for Keflezighi. He also shared some advice for those who plan to take part in the race on what’s expected to be a cold and rainy Monday.

“If it rains, everybody just has to be in the moment, get through it, and then reward yourself,” he said.

Keflezighi’s win in Boston came a year after the bombings near the finish line. In victory, he became the first American to claim first place since 1983.

