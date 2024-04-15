BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners descended on Boston this weekend, eagerly anticipating the running of the 128th Boston Marathon.

“Boston is such an amazing place,” said runner Katherine Ko. “I feel like the atmosphere is insane.”

While the runners get ready to take on all 26.2 miles, the city has all of its Boston Marathon and One Boston Day preparations in order, too.

The FBI said that while rising tensions overseas have raised the overall threat level in the United States there is no current or credible threat to the marathon.

State and federal officials, along with the Boston Athletic Association, said they have a winning safety strategy, with one representative saying “we are one team with one mission: a safe and successful race day,”

First pitch for the Red Sox’s annual Patriots Day game is at 11:05 a.m., and with so many visitors expected to descend on the city and the bulk of the marathon route and beyond shut down to traffic, city officials are strongly urging spectators to take public transportation.

Runners are looking forward to the fan support along the way, knowing it will help them get across that finish line, including Jodi Brodsky, who is running her 104th marathon.

“You get a little tired and they are screaming your name,” Brodsky said. “And you’re like, yeah!”

The race officially begins at 9:02 a.m. with the men’s wheelchair division, the women’s wheelchair division follows three minutes later. Handcycle and duo teams depart at 9:30 a.m. before the professional men’s and women’s divisions at 9:37 a.m. and 9:47 a.m., the para athletics division at 9:50 and the general field in four waves beginning at 10 a.m.

