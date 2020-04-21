Marathoner’s misspelled map has her running BOSTON STROG

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Devers tried to show the world she was still Boston Strong with a special run on Marathon Monday, but came up one letter short.

The nurse anesthetist at MGH was one of thousands of runners unable to run the marathon on Patriots Day after it was postponed because of the coronavirus, but she still wanted to make a statement.

“I thought about how can I be creative in this and send a message both to myself into the community that even though times are changing right now … we’re resilient and can get through anything,” Devers said.

So on One Boston Day, she mapped out a 26.2 mile course through the Back Bay and South End that looped over itself, with the idea of spelling BOSTON STRONG. And she ran it Monday morning, coming in under 4 hours.

But when she showed her accomplishment to a friend and sent over the map, she realized the course wasn’t quite complete.

“Somebody was asking what I ran and I went to show them the GPS and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I missed a letter,'” Devers said. “I’m like ‘I’m an idiot and do i have to run this again?'”

There in the GPS was the course Devers had actually run: BOSTON STROG.

“I actually had sent the screenshot to a couple of friends, just to verify that you could read Boston Strong, and nobody picked up,” Devers said. “It’s a little gut wrenching at first, I really tried so hard to spell Boston Strong properly.”

But Devers said she’s OK with the mistake.

“I think people are happy with the message and I think it provides a little comic relief in these stressful times,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)