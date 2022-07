WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic in Weston and eastbound is backed up after a tractor-trailer dropped several slabs of marble on I-90 East.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the cleanup was underway Tuesday morning in the right lane and breakdown lane. State Police said the tractor-trailer’s load shifted, causing some slabs to fall onto the roadway.

Traffic eastbound on the Pike remains backed up from Weston as cleanup is underway of debris in the right lane and breakdown lane. A tractor-trailer carrying marble slabs had its load shift, causing some of the slabs to drop onto the roadway. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xHkaQEFc64 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 12, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)