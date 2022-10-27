MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire, Police and State Fire officials are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire that happened at a construction site Monday morning.

Officials are hoping in particular to find and speak with a person seen in surveillance footage recorded by a camera near the fire at 265 Pleasant St. The fire was reported at around 1 a.m. and was quickly extinguished.

“We believe this person may have information that could be helpful to investigators,” said Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland. “We also encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can reach out 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all calls are confidential.”

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson fires. Tipsters can also contact Marblehead Police at 781-631-1212.

“A fire in a building that’s under construction, renovation, or demolition is dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “These structures often have limited fire protection measures in place. That puts firefighters at greater risk, and it means fires can cause more damage or put the community in harm’s way by spreading to occupied homes and businesses.”

