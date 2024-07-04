MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fireworks barge went up in flames in Marblehead Harbor overnight, causing officials to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks show.

Crews from Marblehead, Beverly, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene Thursday morning.

In a post on X near 4 a.m., organizers with the Marblehead Fireworks Committee said the fire marshal’s office was investigating and would not allow any firework displays until officials figure out how the barge caught fire.

In a new post near 11 a.m., the committee confirmed both the fireworks display and a corresponding harbor illumination will not take place this year.

The committee said no one was on the barge when it caught fire and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.

Officials asked anyone who received flares for the harbor illumination event to return them to the Marblehead Fire Department “at your earliest convenience” and said all other Fourth of July events in Marblehead will proceed as scheduled this year, despite the barge fire.

“Notwithstanding this sad situation, we still wish you all a Happy Fourth of July!” the fireworks committee said.

