MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fireworks barge went up in flames in Marblehead Harbor overnight, causing the town to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks show.

Crews from Marblehead, Beverly, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene Thursday morning.

Organizers said the fire marshal’s office is investigating and will not allow any firework displays until they figure out how the barge caught fire.

We are sorry to have to announce that the Marblehead Fireworks 2024 are canceled.

There was a fire on the barge in the middle of the night. Fire Marshals office is investigating. The Fire Marshal won't allow our vendor to perform any fireworks until determination of how the… — Marblehead Fireworks (@MHDfireworks) July 4, 2024

