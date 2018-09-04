Marblehead High School confirms case of MRSA involving student

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead High School was thoroughly cleaned after officials confirmed a case of MRSA involving a student-athlete at the school.

Officials called the case “isolated” and notified parents in an email Monday night that the building would be disinfected with hospital-grade chemical solutions.

“I saw an email this afternoon from the principal and they were very responsive,” parent Tom Saltsman said. “I thought they did a great job. I have no concerns.”

Crews scrubbed down all areas in which the student may have come in contact with, including the locker room, weight room, classrooms, and bathrooms.

MRSA, a type of staph bacterium, can cause an array of difficult-to-treat infections throughout the body, according to health officials.

Officials have not identified the student and have not commented on what sport they play.

While the case is believed to be isolated, officials are taking all necessary steps to prevent it from spreading.

Concerned students are being advised to consult with their doctor or the school nurse.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)