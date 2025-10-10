MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Marblehead High School student is facing charges after “hateful graffiti” was found on school property.

On Monday and Tuesday, Marblehead police were informed of two incidents of graffiti at Marblehead High School including “a racial slur and antisemitic symbols”.

“These incidents were immediately addressed by school administrators and School Police determined there was no threat to the safety of staff or students,” police said in a statement.

The 15-year-old was charged with vandalism to property, tagging property, and a civil rights violation. He is scheduled to appear in Lynn Juvenile Court at a later date.

“The cooperation between the School and Police Department makes a great difference when dealing with this type of abhorrent behavior,” Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King said in a statement. “We could not have identified a suspect so quickly without such a strong relationship. There is no place in Marblehead for hate of any kids, especially in our schools, and we are taking this incident very seriously.”

