Marblehead High students ask Celtics star for help acing midterm math test

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Marblehead High school students who play on the school’s basketball team tried to use a social media shout-out from a Celtics star to earn a 100 percent grade on their upcoming calculus test.

Keshaun Agnew and Devin Romain, whose coach Michael Girardi, is also their calculus teacher hatched a plan to reach Jayson Tatum by posting a picture on social media that read: “If Tatum shares this we get 100% on our midterm.”

Agnew said, “(I was) tagging him, sending him DMs. I was like, please, Jayson Tatum, please.”

A classmate even sent the picture to Tatum’s cousin, who got him to notice.

And, sure enough, the teens’ photo popped up on Tatum’s Instagram story.

“I hope it worked,” Tatum said.

The picture is all the talk in the classroom and on the court.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way,'” Romain said. “I screenshotted it.”

The only problem: their teacher wasn’t even in on the deal.

“Before you know it, I get a text at 10 p.m. at night, saying have you seen the Internet. It’s blowing up right now,” Girardi said.

But Agnew hasn’t given up.

“We’re still trying to persuade him to give us a little extra credit or something on our exam,” he said.

Girardi said that no matter whether it’s the court or the classroom, there are no shortcuts.

“Whether it’s basketball or school, you’ve got to put in the hard work,” Girardi said. “I appreciate the support from Tatum. These guys have been grinding it out, we want to see how they’ll do on the midterm.”

