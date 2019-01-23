Marblehead High students try getting help from Celtics star to ace midterm math test

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead High school students and basketball players attempted to get some help from a Celtics star so they could earn a 100 percent grade on their upcoming calculus test.

Keshaun Agnew and Devin Romain are coached by Michael Girardi, who is also their calculus teacher. It’s also midterm time.

The players had an idea to post a picture on social media that read: “If Tatum shares this we get 100% on our midterm.”

They were hoping Celtics star Jayson Tatum would notice and share the picture.

“(I was) tagging him, sending him DMs. I was like, please, Jayson Tatum, please,” Agnew said.

A classmate sent the picture to Tatum’s cousin, who got him to notice. And, sure enough, it popped up on Tatum’s Instagram story.

“I hope it worked,” Tatum said.

The picture is all the talk in the classroom and on the court.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ I screenshotted it,” Romain said.

The only problem: their teacher wasn’t even in on the deal.

“Before you know it, I get a text at 10 p.m. at night, saying have you seen the Internet. It’s blowing up right now,” Girardi said.

“We’re still trying to persuade him to give us a little extra credit or something on our exam,” Agnew said.

But there is a lesson. Girardi is teaching the two that on the court and in the classroom to get ahead, there are no shortcuts.

“Whether it’s basketball or school, you’ve got to put in the hard work,” Girardi said. “I appreciate the support from Tatum. These guys have been grinding it out, we want to see how they’ll do on the midterm.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)