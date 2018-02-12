Marblehead hockey coach accused of assaulting, raping 9-year-old boy

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - A Marblehead hockey coach is facing several charges in connection with the alleged rape of a child.

An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Prew, 31, for aggravated rape of a child and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

According to court documents, Prew indecently assaulted and orally raped a 9-year-old boy on various dates between Sept. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018.

The boy’s mother notified police of her son’s disclosure, prompting an investigation, police said.

Prew was arrested on Feb. 8 and arraigned on Feb. 9. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

Prew provides private and group hockey coaching sessions in the area but is not affiliated with Marblehead Youth Hockey Association.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)