Marblehead hockey coach indicted for indecent assault of child in Newton

(WHDH) — A Marblehead hockey coach was indicted Tuesday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on one count of indecent assault and battery on a young boy in Newton.

Christopher Prew, 31, knew the victim through his position as coach, according to District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. The alleged conduct occurred on multiple occasions in the victim’s Newton home beginning in 2015.

Prew is slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on March 2.

Eight boys in total have accused Prew of sexual assault.

