Marblehead hockey coach indicted for raping 9-year-old boy

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - A Marblehead hockey coach is facing several charges in connection with the rape of a child.

An Essex County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Prew, 31, for aggravated rape of a child and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

According to court documents, Prew indecently assaulted and orally raped a 9-year-old boy on various dates between Sept. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018. Police said the boy’s mother notified them, prompting an investigation.

Prew was arrested on Feb. 8 and arraigned on Feb. 9. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

A Facebook page called “Support Chris Prew” has been started in his defense. A supporter told 7News they cannot imagine Prew doing what he is accused of.

Prew’s attorney released a statement, that read, “Over the next several weeks, my client, who until recently was intimately involved with the mother of the child, and I will closely examine these horrific accusations. We expect that Mr. Prew will eventually be vindicated.”

Prew provides private and group hockey coaching sessions in the Marblehead area but is not affiliated with Marblehead Youth Hockey Association.

