Marblehead HS returning to fully remote learning after officers respond to house party

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of schools in Marblehead has announced that the town’s high school will revert to fully remote learning after officers responded to a large house party where young people were gathered together and sharing drinks without social distancing or wearing masks.

In a statement to the school community, Superintendent John J. Buckey said Marblehead police officers responded to the party Friday evening and the attendees scattered, leaving town officials unable to identify who was there.

“We all know this is not a new thing for teenagers. However, these are not ordinary times,” he wrote.

Buckey said he discussed the incident with a host of town and school officials and noted that although they were discussing one party, it was “not a singular event” and part of a “troubling pattern of behavior in play which can be seen across our community.”

Marblehead High School will return to full remote learning effective immediately. Athletics and extracurricular activities are postponed until Nov. 7.

“While I appreciate that there is a case to be made for closing all the schools in the District, the information we have about this being specific to high school age students compels me to focus on moving only MHS to remote learning at this time,” Buckey wrote.

If there are no cases identified during this time, then hybrid high school may restart on Nov. 9.

Parents and guardians of known party attendees, as well as the parents and guardians of those who have had contact with party attendees, are being urged to bring their children for COVID testing and require these children to quarantine.

The families of party attendees are also urged to quarantine, including siblings in other Marblehead schools.

Students in the Voice and Bridge programs at MHS will proceed with their in-person schedules.

The SAT administration scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 will continue.

