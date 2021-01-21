Marblehead looking to identify man accused of approaching young boy in park

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver accused of approaching a young boy in Stamski Park Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers received reports that a man driving a large black pickup truck had approached his 11-year-old son, according to police.

They said he is not wanted at this time, they are just looking to identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area of Stramski Park around the time of the incident is asked to contact the authorities at 781-631-1212.

