Marblehead man accused of lewd or lascivious conduct with child in VT

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead man has been accused of lewd or lascivious conduct with a child in Vermont, officials say.

Vermont State Police concluded an investigation March 28 on Christopher Prew, 31, regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor, which occurred in Jay, Vt. in 2016, according to Vermont state police.

Prew is currently incarcerated at the Middleton House of Corrections in Massachusetts.

A warrant with a $15,000 bail has been issued for Prew’s arrest.

Prew was indicted in 2018 on several counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

