Marblehead man accused of sexually assaulting woman along Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Marblehead man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he approached a random woman near Hampton Beach last week and touched her breasts and groin.

Officers responding to a report of an assault on Ocean Boulevard Friday were able to track down and arrest Richard Scogland, 46, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Police determined through speaking with the victim and several witnesses that Scogland knowingly touched the victim in her intimate areas for purposes of sexual gratification, officials said.

Scogland is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was released on personal recognizance.

He is slated to be arraigned in New Hampshire 10th Circuit Court on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to contact Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)