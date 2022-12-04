BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Bernabe, whose winning numbers were ones that he’s been playing in multiple games over the last two and a half years, claimed his prize Dec. 1 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting his winnings toward buying a house.

He purchased his winning ticket at Stop & Shop located at 450 Paradise Riad in Swampscott. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

