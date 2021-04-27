Marblehead mother ‘grateful to be alive’ after metal smashes through her SUV windshield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother of two from Marblehead escaped injury after a piece of metal from a passing truck smashed through her vehicle windshield Friday morning.

Cheryl Twomey says she was driving on Plain Street on her way to get vaccinated around 10 a.m. when the piece of metal shattered her windshield before flying into the front seat and coming to a rest between her leg and the console of her SUV.

“It was scary. I thought I was going to die. I mean, I was in shock,” she said. “If this had hit me in the head or the face…or hit my leg even, I think I could’ve been seriously injured.

Twomey is hoping a passerby or a nearby business or home may have witnessed what happened.

“I’m so grateful to be alive,” she said. “It really made me stop and think about what’s important.”

