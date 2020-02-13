Marblehead police asking for help identifying ‘prowler’ caught on camera

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are turning to the public for help identifying a “prowler” caught on home security camera trying the door handles of parked cars early Wednesday morning.

The homeowner said the person was spotted around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Birch and Humprey streets.

No damage was done to their house or cars and nothing was taken.

Anyone who recognizes the person or who was in the area of Humphrey and Birch streets yesterday morning and may have seen something is urged to call Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.

