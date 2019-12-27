Marblehead police asking for tips after multiple vehicles have tires slashed overnight

Marblehead police are turning to the public for help after multiple vehicles had their tires slashed overnight.

Officers responding to a report of tires slashed on a vehicle on Roundhouse Road around 7:15 a.m. determined the crime occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, according to Marblehead police.

A search of the area uncovered three other vehicles that had their tires slashed.

If you live near or happened to be near Roundhouse Road during that time period and may have heard or seen something that may help in the investigation, you are urged to call Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.