Marblehead police chief orders review after officer allegedly scratches swastika into another officer’s vehicle

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A third-party investigation is underway within the Marblehead Police Department after an officer allegedly carved a swastika on another officer’s personal vehicle, officials announced Wednesday.

“In mid-November, I was made aware of an incident involving a Marblehead Police officer in which they allegedly scratched a swastika into the paint of another officer’s personal vehicle,” Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello said in a statement.

The officer in question, who was immediately placed on administrative leave, resigned Wednesday, according to Picariello.

“I am dismayed and deeply disturbed by this incident…There is no room for excuses of ignorance. The swastika is a symbol of hate and genocide, and we must speak up against acts of hate and hate speech whenever and wherever we encounter it,” Picariello added.

Picariello noted that he has since been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League of New England and that his department will engage in their training programs.

Picariello has also commissioned an independent administrative review and retained an outside investigator to conduct a holistic finding of fact.

The chief vowed to ensure that this kind of incident does not repeat itself in the future.

