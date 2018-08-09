MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are looking for a person who threw a rock through a home’s window.

The residence in the area of Green, Mugford and Elm streets has been victimized twice, according to police.

The home was reportedly vandalized shortly before midnight on July 30 and again around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 2 when someone threw a rock through their window.

“These are felony crimes because of the damage to property but even more, they are unnerving to the residents, especailly (sic) when it wakes them from a sound sleep,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marblehead detectives at 781-631-1212.

