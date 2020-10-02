Marblehead police looking to ID person recorded stealing ‘Thin Blue Line’ sign

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are looking to identify a person who was caught on camera stealing a “Thin Blue Line” sign from the front lawn of a home.

Over the last month, the homeowners said multiple lawn signs have been damaged, destroyed or stolen “by unwelcomed individuals coming onto their private property,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The home’s location was withheld to prevent future incidents.

“The suspicion is that most of these incidents have been perpetrated by people on the younger end of the age spectrum (although this has not been confirmed),” the post read. “It’s acceptable to disagree, it is unacceptable to damage and steal.”

Police said most of these incidents take place at night though this one took place in broad daylight.

“While not crimes of the century, damaging/destroying someone’s personal property is still a crime and of course stealing is also still a crime,” the post read. “The fact that a cardboard sign has a relatively low dollar value does not change the fact that it belongs to someone and taking it is just plain wrong.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-631-1212.

