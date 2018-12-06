Marblehead police squash elderly phone scam attempt, saving nearly $10,000

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marblehead were able to intervene Thursday before an elderly grandparent lost thousands of dollars to a phone scammer.

The elderly family member sent nearly $10,000 in cash to an address in New Jersey via UPS to bail out a grandchild.

But, it turns out that that grandchild was in no danger at all, the family had just fallen victim to a popular scam, according to a release issued by police.

After learning what happened, concerned family members came to Marblehead police with their story.

The next step, police say, was to contact authorities in New Jersey who were able to intercept the money that had already been placed on a delivery truck and was en route to its final destination.

Minutes more, police say, and the money could have been lost forever.

Authorities were also sent to the address in an attempt to identify the suspects involved in the scam.

There is no word on if these attempts were successful.

Marblehead police are issuing a warning to anyone who may receive a phone call demanding money.

“These scam artists are smooth operators,” police say. “Our money belongs in our bank accounts. Not theirs.”

