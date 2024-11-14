MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of Marblehead Public Schools said high school students will be allowed to play sports and participate in other extracurricular activities scheduled for this weekend.

With teachers on the picket line, the district will use non-teacher, non-union personnel to facilitate the activities, Interim Superintendent John J. Robidoux announced Thursday.

“This is just a small step in normalizing the student’s experience during these challenging times,” Robidoux wrote in a letter to district families.

Robidoux had previously made the decision to cancel all activities.

Teachers continue to strike in Gloucester and Beverly, in addition to Marblehead.

The striking teachers are now being fined for every day they are out of the classroom, as it is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)