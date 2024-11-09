MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Marblehead have voted to strike and have set Tuesday as they deadline to reach a deal on a new contract before the take to the picket line.

The teachers union vote to authorize a strike comes as teachers in Beverly and Gloucester have both voted to go on strike.

Jonathan Heller, co-chair of the Marblehead Education Association, said teachers are looking to agree to a contract that would bring their pay to what teachers are making in nearby communities.

“We have seen historic turnover in Marblehead Public Schools. Staff are leaving for neighboring towns, and we want our students to have the very best and that means we need to be able to attract and retain the very best by offering pay that is comparable to other communities,” he said.

