Marblehead twins run virtual 5K to raise money for leukemia fund

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A brother and sister in Marblehead ran a virtual 5K race to raise money in their sister’s memory.

The 9-year-old twins Haddie and Kellan lost their older sister to a rare form of infant leukemia when she was just 28-days-old and ran three miles in her memory.

“My kids have grown up with the memory of a sister that they’ve never known and they’ve always tried to really honor her in a positive way,” Kristin Binder said.

The money they raised is going toward’s Mass General Hospital’s Hematology and Oncology Fund.

Both said the run was tough but worth it.

“I felt like I was going to toss my cookies,” Kellan said. “That’s a lot less important than saving cancer – not saving it but destroying it.”

The twin’s mother said her children always try to do a good deed on their sister’s birthday to honor her memory.

“Last year they did something for the food pantry. The year before they did a large collection for the folks who suffered in that gas explosion in Lawrence,” she explained.

She would have been 12 years old this year.

