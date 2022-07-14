NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.

Janet Bach, 70, is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and was arraigned on July 12 in Newburyport District Court. She was released with a bail warning and ordered not to drive as her case unfolds. Her next court date is September 13.

Nico was the youngest of seven children and helped grow the flowers sold at the farm stand, which closed for the season shortly after her death.

“We’ve had notes left on our cars, we’ve had offers of all kind of help. People have been dropping off food, flowers and sending their love to us,” said Tammy Sforza, her sister. “We can’t do it without them.”

