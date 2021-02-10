LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman was hospitalized after her car rolled over on Interstate 93 northbound in Londonderry, New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car rollover near mile marker 17 around 9:45 a.m. learned that a 2005 Volvo XC70 had lost control, struck the left guardrail, and rolled over before coming to a rest in the high-speed lane, state police said.

The 72-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, state police added.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the crash happened when she tried to changes lanes; however, all aspects remain under investigation, according to state police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)