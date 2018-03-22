Marblehead youth hockey coach indicted on more child sex assault charges

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - A youth hockey coach in Marblehead charged with sexually assaulting several children is facing additional charges.

Christopher Prew, 31, now faces a total of nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Prew has been indicted for sexually assaulting seven boys in Essex County, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prew remains held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction.

His mother, Louise Martino, 55, of Winthrop, was also indicted for intimidation of a witness.

Prew is slated to be arraigned Friday on the charges.

