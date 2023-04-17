BOSTON (WHDH) - Marcel Hug of Switzerland and American Susannah Scaroni won the Men’s and Women’s wheelchair titles in the 127th Boston marathon on Monday.

Hug, 37, claimed his men’s wheelchair division victory in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds while Scaroni, 31, finished first for the women’s wheelchair division with a time of 1 hour, 41 minutes, 45 seconds.

Tens of thousands of runners from all over the world are participating in the 127th Boston Marathon, which began early Monday morning.

About 30,000 runners from all 50 states and 122 countries are participating in this year’s race, including 4,700 from Massachusetts.

Because of the large number of runners, there are varying start times to try to space participants out. The first athletes left the start line at 6 a.m., which is when the day began with a military march. The first Wheelchair Division competitors and then runners started to take off at 9 a.m.

This is the fastest and most decorated field of athletes in the history of the race. Twelve participants are already Boston Marathon champions, and others are world record holders and Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

There are also some familiar faces running the 26.2-mile course, including Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chára, who is going to have bib number 3333 as a shoutout to his jersey number 33.

Former Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster are also running this year’s race, and former NFL player Doug Flutie will be on the course wearing bib 222, a nod to the number 22 which he wore at Boston College.

Another person that will be seen at the marathon is David Ortiz, who is serving as the race’s Grand Marshal. He will be driven from Hopkinton to the finish line in Boston as the marathon gets underway.

Also on the course this year is the brother of Martin Richard, the youngest victim killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Henry Richard says ten years later, it only felt right to pay tribute to his brother in this way.

Bib 2013 was not awarded this year in remembrance of the bombings.

Buses started taking runners from Boston to the start line in Hopkinton around 6:45 a.m. Twelve hours later, everyone will get to celebrate at a big party at Fenway Park, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officers will be out in full force throughout the day Monday, and those who are planning to watch the race from Boylston Street should note that banned items include backpack, large handbags, suitcases, glass containers or cans, large blankets, costumes or props, and weapons.

Boston roads that will be closed for the duration of the marathon include Boylston Street between Dalton and Charles and most of Comm Ave. Parts of Newbury Street will be open, but only for pedestrians.

