March and rally seek preservation of Wampanoag’s reservation

In this Monday, June 25, 2018 photo a wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal lands in Massachusetts. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe says an unfavorable decision from the U.S. Interior Department on its tribal reservation status would effectively shut down certain government operations, including the tribe's new court system and police force. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts tribe is protesting a recent federal government decision that could lead to the loss of its sovereign reservation.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Mashpee Wampanoag (MASH’-pee WAHM’-puh-nawg) staged a walk through the tribe’s ancestral homeland on Cape Cod Saturday before holding a rally on the tribe’s powwow grounds.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ruled last month that it could not hold land in trust for the tribe, effectively reversing a 2015 decision placing 300 acres into trust for an initial reservation.

The Mashpee Wampanoag, a federally-recognized tribe, is challenging the decision in court.

Tribal Council Chairman Cedric Cromwell said during the protest that he doesn’t want to see a return to the “dark ages of extermination for Indian tribes.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)