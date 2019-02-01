March Community Calendar Events:

A Play of Light and Shadow

Event Date: Saturday, March 2, 2019 – Sunday, March 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM (Saturday), 4:00 PM (Sunday)

Location: 66 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA

For More Information: http://www.chameleonarts.org/concerts/march.html

Contrast and contradiction, the opposing forces of light and dark, have long captured your imagination. Thea Musgrave peeks inside Edward Hopper’s illuminated interiors, and Kristin Kuster pays tribute to the great Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Messiaen falls under the spell of the blackbird, while Fauré charms you with salon sensibility, bathed in color and light.