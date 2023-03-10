Lyracle Presents In Sweetest Sympathy

Date: Friday, March 3 & Sunday, March 5

Time: Friday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 1:30pm

Location: United First Parish in Quincy, 1306 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA

More Info: https://www.lyraclemusic.com/events/

In Sweetest Sympathy will showcase the lyra viol, complete with sympathetic strings, and provide a unique opportunity to hear two of the few such instruments in the world.

The term lyra viol describes a specific style of playing that developed in 17th century England as well as a type of bass viol developed to support that style. Designed to facilitate chordal playing, the lyra viol was often used to accompany the voice. This program will explore vocal and instrumental repertoire for this fabulous instrument and its relationship to different contexts of 17th century music making within and beyond England. Experience the sound of the lyra viol and the voice, playing together in sweetest sympathy! Lyra viol and Renaissance music specialist Sarah Mead joins Artistic Directors Ashley Mulcahy and James Perretta for this program. Program runs about 75 min. Masks strongly encouraged.

Purim Celebration

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 9:30am-11:30am

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.bostonjcc.org/calendar/pj-library-purim-palooza-at-the-childrens-museum/

The festive holiday of Purim celebrates bravery, community and being your true self. It is a time to embrace joy and humor… and party! Come to Boston Children’s Museum in your favorite costume, make a grogger (a wooden rattle), and create some noise with percussion and dance. Join Drumatix! for a high energy performance that tells an interactive Purim story through rhythm, beats, and merriment. Activities include jugglers and holiday crafts to round out the fun. Hosted in partnership with JCC Greater Boston.

Icons & Retablos: Images of Devotion Exhibition

Date: Opening March 2

Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10am-4pm)

Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union St., Clinton, MA

More Info: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/exhibitions/

This exhibition, created in collaboration with New Mexico State University, will explore the beauty and spirituality of Orthodox icons and Mexican retablos, devotional works of art with similar themes but different materials, styles, and iconographies. Icons, an integral part of worship in the Orthodox Church, offer us a glimpse of the divine and transcend ordinary, earthly reality. Retablos, on the other hand, are religious images painted in oil on industrial pieces of tinplate. They depict an idealized likeness of the divine against blue skies, symbolizing truth and heaven, and facilitating a human connection with God and the saints. This unique and richly varied artistic tradition flourished in Mexico during the nineteenth century.

Samuel Slater Experience 1st Anniversary Festivities

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Location: Samuel Slater Experience Museum (former National Guard Armory), 31 Ray St., Webster, MA

More Info: https://samuelslaterexperience.org/upcoming-events/

The non-traditional Samuel Slater Experience museum will celebrate the first anniversary of its opening in a traditional way, with balloons, raffles, photo stickers, food truck, fun museum tours, and free admission for kids 12 and under.

Bradford House Symposium – Beyond the Bustle: Uncovering the Gilded Age

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Location: Merry Room, Duxbury Free Library, 77 Alden St., Duxbury, MA

More Info: https://duxburyhistory.org/events/bradford-house-symposium-beyond-the-bustle-uncovering-the-gilded-age/

The Bradford Symposium commemorates the re-interpretation of the Bradford historic house museum. Today, the house is dedicated to telling new and invigorating history, and the Bradford Symposium is a legacy for the Bradford House, welcoming scholarship and discussion of difficult topics and hidden stories. The 2023 symposium will focus on lesser-known history of the Gilded Age to tell stories that go beyond the glamor, high finances, and politics of the top tier of society. With 5 expert speakers and a partnership with The Foodsmith for boxed lunches, it’s sure to be a great afternoon.

Chameleon Arts Ensemble of Boston Presents “Up Close”

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 4:00pm

Location: Goethe-Institute, 170 Beacon St., Boston, MA

More Info: https://chameleonarts.org/concerts/once-upon-a-time/

Chameleon is resuming its popular “Up Close” recital series! Pianists Mika Sasaki and Elizabeth Schumann will share an enchanting four-hand program titled Once upon a time… including Ravel’s Ma mère l’Oye, Stravinsky’s Petrushka, Mozart’s youthful Sonata in D Major, K. 381, and “Alpha Centauri” from George Crumb’s Celestial Mechanics, Makrokosmos IV. Our recital series gives audiences members the opportunity to experience Chameleon’s superb artists in an informal and “up close” way. The Boston Musical Intelligencer praised “the artfully chosen works,” and hailed “the two stars treated us to a thrilling performance.”

2023 Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port Kickoff Party!

Date: Thursday, March 2

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Bleacher Bar, 82A Landsdowne St., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-best-buddies-challenge-hyannis-port-kickoff-party-tickets-537975006727?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

There’s nothing like a Best Buddies Challenge! Come sign up for the challenge (100, 55, or 20 mile bike ride, or run/walk a 5k), as an individual or form a team with friends, and together, we will help Best Buddies enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. W﻿e’re kicking off the 2023 Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port at Bleacher Bar! Join us for drinks, lite bites, and learn more about the challenge. We’ll have door prizes and special rates if you haven’t registered for 2023. AND, it’s Best Buddies Month! Meet our buddies, learn about Best Buddies programs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and enter to win an autographed Tom Brady football! Bring your friends, teammates, and coworkers! This event is 21+.

Chamber Music MetroWest Presents: The Three Little Pigs!

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 10:30am-11:15am

Location: Galfand Meeting Room, Westborough Public Library, 55 West Main St., Westborough, MA

More Info: https://westborough.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/chamber-music-metrowest-presents-a-childrens-concert-the-three-little-pigs/

Join us for a wonderful musical rendition of the Three Little Pigs for Flute and Percussion. Program designed for ages 3-8, but all ages welcome. This musical story time is a great opportunity to get to know the musical instruments alongside the telling of a familiar story. This story time will run about 45 minutes. Registration required! This program is supported in part by a grant from the Westborough Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Dream Big: Reinventing Journalism to Build Hope, Agency & Dignity

Date: Wednesday, March 29

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://www.cplfound.org/dream-big-2022.html

The Cambridge Public Library Foundation is thrilled to bring the following trailblazing journalists to Cambridge for a discussion about the reinvention of journalism to support democracy and a more equitable and sustainable world. Enjoy lectures by David Bornstein, CEO and co-founder of the Solutions Journalism Network; Deborah D. Douglas, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator; and Amanda Ripley, New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist, as well as co-founder of Good Conflict.

Women’s History Month Celebration

Date: Saturday, March 18 & Sunday, March 19

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Location: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mos.org/public-events/womens-history-month-2023

Women’s History Month, held throughout the United States every March since 1987, commemorates and encourages the study and observance of the vital role women have played throughout our history. On March 18 & 19, the Museum of Science celebrates women’s contributions to science, culture, and society with a special weekend event that includes featured speakers, live presentations, activities, and more! Then, throughout the month, we’ll continue spotlighting influential women in STEM fields as part of our Women’s History Month celebration.

Boston Baltic Film Festival

Date: Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 5

Time: Showings throughout the weekend

Location: Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.bostonbalticfilm.org/

The fifth annual Baltic Film Festival in Boston will present three days of the latest award winning films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as 11 internationally recognized filmmakers who will introduce their films, answer questions, and participate in the panel discussion. World-class feature films and documentaries for all generations offer a unique opportunity to get to know the Baltic soul – creative, reflective, and rebellious. Presented by The Baltic Film Committee and The American National Latvian League, in collaboration with ArtsEmerson.