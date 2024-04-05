New York (CNN) — Job growth remains plentiful at American businesses.

Employers added 303,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The total far surpasses economists’ expectations: Economists had projected a net gain of 200,000 jobs for the month, down from February’s downwardly revised 270,000 jobs added; and for the jobless rate to fall from 3.9% to 3.8%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

