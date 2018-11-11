March, rally in DC seeks preservation of tribe’s reservation

In this Monday, June 25, 2018 photo a wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal lands in Massachusetts. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe says an unfavorable decision from the U.S. Interior Department on its tribal reservation status would effectively shut down certain government operations, including the tribe's new court system and police force. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Native American leaders are marching in Washington, D.C. to support a Massachusetts tribe’s bid to protect its reservation lands.

The Mashpee Wampanoag (MASH’-pee WAHM’-puh-nawg) tribe says Native American leaders from across the country on Wednesday will walk from the National Museum of the American Indian to a rally outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Leaders of the Shinnecock tribe of New York, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes in Connecticut, the Narragansett tribe in Rhode Island are among those expected to participate.

Supporters want Congress to pass legislation proposed by Massachusetts lawmakers enshrining the tribe’s 300-acre reservation into law.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ruled in September it could not hold land in trust for the tribe, effectively reversing a 2015 decision designating the land as the tribe’s reservation.

