MONTREAL (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist and Erik Haula had two assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots.

Joel Armia and Denis Savard scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 43 saves.

In the extra period, the Bruins brought the puck up the ice and Haula sent a pass in the middle to Marchand. Marchand skated in, faked to his left and went to his right and backhanded it past Allen for his 27th of the season.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard first after a Montreal turnover. Haula sent the puck over to Marchand in the crease and he tapped it in at 9:21 of the first period.

Savard tied it at 8:49 of the second on a delayed penalty advantage in his first game back from an ankle injury when his backhand shot from the high slot deflected off Boston’s Derek Forbort and past Swayman.

Montreal’s Alexander Romanov was called for tripping, giving the Bruin a power play in the final seconds of the second period. Marchand tried to send both teams to the second intermission with a one-timer but Allen robbed him with a glove save.

The Canadiens then got a short-handed goal at 1:13 of the third as Armia took the puck away from Charlie McAvoy in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway.

Clifton tied it with just under 3 minutes remaining in regulation as he controlled Craig Smith’s pass with his skate before beating Allen for his second of the season.

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Florida on Thursday night.

