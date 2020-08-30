Marchers in Boston protest police violence in solidarity with Jacob Blake

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 people gathered in Roxbury to march in solidarity with others in Kenosha, Wisconsin protesting police violence in after officers shot Jacob Blake seven times last week.

The protesters marched from Nubian Square to Franklin Park, calling for reform and an end to police violence.

‘We can’t have people shot down with impunity time and time again,” said organizer Joe Tache. “We need to see some basic accountability, otherwise it shows just how little this country values Black people and working class people in general.”

