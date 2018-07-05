BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Marchers at the nation’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration have been treated for heat exhaustion.

The temperature reached 90 degrees in Bristol, Rhode Island during Wednesday’s parade.

WPRI-TV reports overheated marchers were taken off the route to be treated. One reporter said band members vomited at the end of the 2.5-mile route.

The Bristol Fire Department told the station it was inundated with calls about people needing to be transported to local hospitals for heat exhaustion.

The Bristol parade started in 1785. It’s billed as the oldest continuous celebration of independence in the country and typically attracts about 100,000 people to the seaside town.

Many officials marched in the parade, including Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and the members of the state’s congressional delegation.

