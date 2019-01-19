Marches in northern New England to celebrate women’s wins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Women’s marches this weekend are set to highlight the high number of women elected to office in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The marches on Saturday are scheduled for Portland, Maine; Montpelier, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire.

Similar marches are expected to take place in cities around the world on Jan. 19, including Washington, D.C.

Two years ago, an outpouring of women marched in the nation’s capital and around the country in opposition to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Saturday rallies comes as a record-breaking 72 female lawmakers are serving in Maine’s Democratic-controlled 151-seat Legislature.

The Center for American Women and Politics ranks Vermont fifth in the country for its share of women lawmakers: 39 percent. New Hampshire ranks 14th, while Maine ranks sixth.

