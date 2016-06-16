Marco Rubio suggests he’s reconsidering leaving Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Marco Rubio suggests he is reconsidering his plans to leave the Senate at the end of this year, and may run for re-election instead.

Rubio tells reporters that he will let everyone know about any change of status next week after spending some time with his family. The filing deadline for the Florida Senate race is June 24 — a week from Friday.

Rubio has been under huge pressure from GOP leaders to run for re-election. They believe he has the best shot of keeping his Florida seat in GOP hands. The race is critical in a year when Democrats hope to retake control of the Senate.

Since exiting the GOP presidential race Rubio had been expected to enter the private sector and run again for president in 2020.

