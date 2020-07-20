Margaritas to go: Baker approves takeout for mixed drinks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents can now get mixed drinks with their takeout and delivery orders, under legislation signed into law Monday.

While a law passed earlier this year allowed restaurants to sell beer and wine with takeout and delivery meals, as a way of doing business during the coronavirus pandemic, mixed drinks were still forbidden.

The Legislature passed the law allowing mixed drinks last week and Gov. Charlie Baker signed it Monday. More than 30 other states already approved laws allowing takeout mixed drinks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)